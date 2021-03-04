Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MUSA. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in Murphy USA by 715.4% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MUSA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Murphy USA in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $123.13 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.99. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.75 and a 1 year high of $144.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.12%.

Murphy USA Inc engages in the marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 15, 2020, it operated 1,500 gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

