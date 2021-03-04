Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,395 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cousins Properties by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,162,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,451,000 after purchasing an additional 548,108 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,896,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,546,000 after buying an additional 146,338 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 68.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,235,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,695,000 after buying an additional 2,132,826 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 79.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,938,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,255,000 after buying an additional 2,179,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,676,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,171,000 after buying an additional 241,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

CUZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist downgraded Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Cousins Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.90.

NYSE CUZ opened at $34.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a twelve month low of $21.15 and a twelve month high of $39.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.40 and a 200 day moving average of $31.32.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 45.67%. Equities analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

