Profund Advisors LLC Sells 1,229 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Cactus by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Cactus alerts:

In related news, Director Gary L. Rosenthal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $81,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,842 shares in the company, valued at $867,694.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Bender sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $1,343,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,461.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,799 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,543. 24.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on WHD shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cactus from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cactus from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Cactus from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

Shares of NYSE WHD opened at $33.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cactus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.16 and a 52 week high of $34.80.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Cactus had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 14.25%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cactus, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.35%.

Cactus Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, repair, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.