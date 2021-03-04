Profund Advisors LLC Sells 501 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,324 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 282,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,918,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 166,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,427,000 after buying an additional 42,933 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,714,790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $199,516,000 after buying an additional 36,217 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth $568,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 372,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,361,000 after purchasing an additional 148,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CW. TheStreet upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Curtiss-Wright from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.40.

Shares of NYSE CW opened at $114.60 on Thursday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a one year low of $70.56 and a one year high of $129.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.52.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.05. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 9.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.35%.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Bamford sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $109,677.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,924.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Harry Jakubowitz sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.35, for a total value of $33,664.95. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,530,652.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,223 shares of company stock worth $818,790 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

