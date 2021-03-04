Profund Advisors LLC Takes $280,000 Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Integer by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,394 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Integer by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 141,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after buying an additional 29,350 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Integer by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Integer by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Integer by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 7,641 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Integer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Integer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.33.

Integer stock opened at $90.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $46.01 and a 1-year high of $93.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 1.42.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Integer had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 9.29%. Research analysts forecast that Integer Holdings Co. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Integer Company Profile

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

