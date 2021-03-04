Project Pai Market Capitalization Tops $16.05 Million (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 4th. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $16.05 million and approximately $239,961.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Project Pai has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. One Project Pai token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000146 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai (PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,733,331,495 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,507,638,957 tokens. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai.

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

