ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 8,001 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 71.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,162 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,001 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of YETI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of YETI by 189.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in YETI in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in YETI in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.91, for a total transaction of $1,478,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 335,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,814,912.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $29,308.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,320,342. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

YETI stock opened at $69.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.68. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.28 and a 12 month high of $80.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.12. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

YETI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup upgraded YETI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research raised their target price on YETI from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on YETI from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut YETI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. YETI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.53.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, wine tumbler, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

