ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 71.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPO. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exponent by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Exponent by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 17,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Exponent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total value of $94,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,585.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Pye sold 2,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,342,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,642,790. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $96.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.30 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.23. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.03 and a 1-year high of $100.94.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. Exponent had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 23.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Exponent’s payout ratio is 49.67%.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

