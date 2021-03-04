ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IMVT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 911.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,513,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,623 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Immunovant by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,799,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,694,000 after buying an additional 1,270,446 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Immunovant by 247.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,520,000 after buying an additional 819,890 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Immunovant by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,266,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC increased its stake in Immunovant by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,042,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,684,000 after buying an additional 242,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

IMVT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Immunovant from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Immunovant from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Truist upped their price target on Immunovant from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Immunovant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Immunovant has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IMVT opened at $13.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.42. Immunovant, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.34 and a 12-month high of $53.75.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.07). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

