ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,162 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 721 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,442,679,000 after purchasing an additional 719,895 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Generac by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,159,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,526,000 after purchasing an additional 179,357 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Generac by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,064,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,117,000 after purchasing an additional 120,669 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,458,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Generac by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 534,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,473,000 after purchasing an additional 148,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Generac from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Generac from $310.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Generac from $279.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on Generac from $251.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Generac from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.85.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $318.26 on Thursday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.50 and a 12-month high of $364.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $229.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $761.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.77 million. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total value of $2,248,633.88. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,977.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total value of $9,424,631.16. Insiders sold 39,480 shares of company stock valued at $12,817,815 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

