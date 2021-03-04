ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Given a €15.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) has been assigned a €15.00 ($17.65) price target by Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 16.20% from the company’s previous close.

PSM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Independent Research set a €11.30 ($13.29) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €14.50 ($17.06) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Warburg Research set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.50 ($26.47) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €15.52 ($18.25).

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

Shares of ETR PSM opened at €17.90 ($21.06) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €15.69 and its 200-day moving average price is €12.65. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52-week low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a 52-week high of €18.03 ($21.21). The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion and a PE ratio of 19.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.54.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Featured Article: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.