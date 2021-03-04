Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Sold by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC decreased its holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the third quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 93.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the third quarter worth $41,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the third quarter worth $108,000.

In other news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,201,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB opened at $139.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.77. Proto Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $286.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.26 and a beta of 1.96.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Proto Labs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.25.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

