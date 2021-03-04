Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Sold by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 53,655 shares during the quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC owned about 1.60% of Proto Labs worth $65,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRLB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Proto Labs by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,349,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $667,160,000 after acquiring an additional 298,655 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Proto Labs by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,590,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,045,000 after acquiring an additional 186,263 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Proto Labs by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,404,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,767,000 after acquiring an additional 99,205 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Proto Labs by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,531,000 after acquiring an additional 42,323 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Proto Labs by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,989,000 after acquiring an additional 31,721 shares during the period.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

In other news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,201,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PRLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price target on Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.25.

NYSE PRLB traded down $10.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $128.29. The stock had a trading volume of 31,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,949. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $286.57. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.26 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.77.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.45 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.80%. Proto Labs’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Proto Labs Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.