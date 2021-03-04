Prudential (NYSE:PUK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $41.71

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.71 and last traded at $41.62, with a volume of 871 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.92.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prudential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Prudential in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

