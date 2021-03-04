Puma (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €117.00 by Warburg Research

Puma (ETR:PUM) has been assigned a €117.00 ($137.65) price target by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on PUM. UBS Group set a €94.40 ($111.06) price target on Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Puma and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on Puma and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Puma and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Puma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Puma currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €88.53 ($104.15).

PUM stock opened at €86.50 ($101.76) on Tuesday. Puma has a twelve month low of €40.00 ($47.06) and a twelve month high of €93.44 ($109.93). The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €85.67 and its 200-day moving average is €81.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion and a PE ratio of 162.95.

About Puma

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports. It also issues licenses to independent partners to design, develop, manufacture, and sell fragrances, eyewear, and watches.

