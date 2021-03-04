Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Issued By Piper Sandler

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.00) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.80). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.15) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($8.15) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.70) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($7.60) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($6.65) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.75) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.75 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $143.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $223.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.27.

SRPT opened at $87.11 on Thursday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $77.01 and a 12-month high of $181.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by ($0.41). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.62% and a negative net margin of 121.30%. The firm had revenue of $145.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.16) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,125 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 270.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

