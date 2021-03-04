Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Issued By Piper Sandler

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for The Cheesecake Factory in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.25). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s FY2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.35.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $58.11 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.73 and a 200 day moving average of $36.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.68. The Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $14.52 and a 12-month high of $59.72.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.28). The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 8.77% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAKE. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the third quarter valued at $15,055,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at $17,302,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 30.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,300,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,076,000 after purchasing an additional 305,244 shares in the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC bought a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the fourth quarter valued at $10,681,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $279,169,000 after acquiring an additional 238,963 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

