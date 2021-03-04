Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.08. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

BSM has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded Black Stone Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.80.

Shares of NYSE:BSM opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average of $7.30. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Black Stone Minerals has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $10.13.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 16.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 380,310 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 446,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 118,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 19.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 60.34%.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

