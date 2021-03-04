Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Cut by Analyst

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for ModivCare in a research report issued on Monday, March 1st. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.40. Barrington Research also issued estimates for ModivCare’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ModivCare from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ModivCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of ModivCare stock opened at $127.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. ModivCare has a 52-week low of $40.40 and a 52-week high of $184.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 64.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.87.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.54). ModivCare had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $398.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in ModivCare in the fourth quarter valued at $1,073,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ModivCare in the fourth quarter valued at $21,813,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in ModivCare in the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in ModivCare in the fourth quarter valued at $3,138,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ModivCare in the fourth quarter valued at $11,203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

ModivCare Company Profile

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

