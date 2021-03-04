Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:RMAX)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RE/MAX in a report released on Monday, March 1st. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.44. William Blair also issued estimates for RE/MAX’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on RMAX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of RE/MAX from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Compass Point lowered shares of RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RE/MAX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RE/MAX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of RE/MAX stock opened at $40.30 on Thursday. RE/MAX has a 12-month low of $14.40 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $747.85 million, a PE ratio of 58.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.60.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. RE/MAX had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 44.11%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in RE/MAX during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in RE/MAX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in RE/MAX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Brett A. Ritchie sold 2,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $106,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 3,204 shares of company stock valued at $128,507 over the last 90 days. 2.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from RE/MAX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. RE/MAX’s payout ratio is presently 45.60%.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: RE/MAX Franchising, Motto Franchising, Marketing Funds, and Other. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand name; and mortgage brokerage services under the Motto Mortgage brand.

