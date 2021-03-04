Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Decreased by Analyst

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) – Analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.35). Wedbush also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.58) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.35) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.04) EPS.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on XENE. Zacks Investment Research cut Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.91. The stock has a market cap of $721.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 1.20. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $21.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 17,330 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 368,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after buying an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 82,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 21,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 62,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline include XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator that is Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 epilepsy; XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel modulator, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.