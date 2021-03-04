Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Chart Industries, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Chart Industries in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.81. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Chart Industries’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.69 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $94.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $100.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $137.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.80.

Chart Industries stock opened at $151.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.69 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $158.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 232,252 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 210.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

