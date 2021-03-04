Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for CME Group Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for CME Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.68. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CME Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CME. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.00.

CME stock opened at $205.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group has a 1-year low of $131.80 and a 1-year high of $224.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.65. The firm has a market cap of $73.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other CME Group news, insider Julie Winkler sold 4,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total transaction of $734,760.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,199.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total value of $2,151,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 74,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,600,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,759 shares of company stock valued at $5,125,436 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 6,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

