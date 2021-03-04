Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:OFC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS.

OFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.23.

NYSE OFC opened at $25.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 50.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $15.23 and a one year high of $28.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.27.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 3.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OFC. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

