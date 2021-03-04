Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.38 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.47.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $60.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.19. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $60.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental products and technologies, and other consumable dental products and equipment primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Featured Story: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.