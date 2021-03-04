Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Dine Brands Global, Inc. Increased by Truist Securiti (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Dine Brands Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.45. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.67 EPS.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $196.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.49 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DIN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sidoti started coverage on Dine Brands Global in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dine Brands Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.63.

Shares of DIN opened at $81.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 2.02. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $90.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the third quarter worth about $401,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dine Brands Global by 123.0% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 132,819 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,251,000 after purchasing an additional 73,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Dine Brands Global by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,123,007 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $61,304,000 after buying an additional 41,657 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dine Brands Global news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $832,107.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,414.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 11,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total value of $838,509.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

