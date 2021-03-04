Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Q2 were worth $14,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Q2 by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,108,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,792,000 after buying an additional 116,190 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Q2 during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Q2 by 245.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at about $493,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Q2 during the fourth quarter worth about $12,298,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QTWO. DA Davidson upped their price target on Q2 from $108.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $116.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.31.

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total value of $1,265,500.00. Also, CTO Adam D. Blue sold 1,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $128,239.74. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 73,062 shares in the company, valued at $9,132,019.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 167,183 shares of company stock worth $20,455,776. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

QTWO stock opened at $113.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.90 and a beta of 1.71. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.17 and a 1-year high of $148.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $135.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. As a group, analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

