QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

QBE Insurance Group Limited (OTCMKTS:QBIEY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 72,400 shares, a decrease of 49.1% from the January 28th total of 142,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Shares of QBE Insurance Group stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,896. QBE Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $4.16 and a 12 month high of $8.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average of $6.81.

QBE Insurance Group Company Profile

QBE Insurance Group Limited underwrites general insurance and reinsurance risks for personal, business, corporate, and institutional customers. The company offers range of commercial, personal, and specialty products, such as commercial and domestic property, motor and motor casualty, agriculture, public/product liability, professional indemnity, workers' compensation, marine, energy and aviation, accident and health, financial and credit, and other insurances, as well as risk management solutions.

