QS Investors LLC Purchases 151 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,560 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $30,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 474,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $831,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 1,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $537,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 752 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $38.82 on Thursday, hitting $2,050.23. The stock had a trading volume of 56,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,896,938. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,964.62 and its 200 day moving average is $1,725.37. The company has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. UBS Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2,025.00 price target (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,059.56.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

