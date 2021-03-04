QS Investors LLC Sells 79,126 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

QS Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,045,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,126 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF comprises 0.5% of QS Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $39,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 500,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,518,000 after purchasing an additional 37,689 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 272,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,232,000 after purchasing an additional 15,781 shares during the period. STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 230,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 187,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 8,737 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,027,000.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.51. 110,327 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 889,870. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.23 and a 200 day moving average of $36.34. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $25.38 and a 12 month high of $40.79.

