Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Receives $112.15 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $112.15.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Morgan Stanley cut Qualys from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities cut shares of Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.85. 534,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.45 and its 200 day moving average is $105.30. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $63.37 and a fifty-two week high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.21. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Qualys will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $2,319,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 237,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,436,834.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra E. Bergeron sold 1,271 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $165,662.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,257.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,434 shares of company stock worth $5,952,714 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Qualys by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Qualys by 2,234.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

