Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Insider Sells $1,075,153.95 in Stock

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 12,597 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $1,075,153.95.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $82.73 on Thursday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $87.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.87. The company has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PWR. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.27.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 612.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 772 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

