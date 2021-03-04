Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.29) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Quanterix in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Quanterix’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on QTRX. Zacks Investment Research cut Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

QTRX stock opened at $65.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.94 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.65 and a quick ratio of 7.18. Quanterix has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $92.57.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 22.37% and a negative net margin of 41.69%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quanterix during the third quarter worth about $35,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Quanterix in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Quanterix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Quanterix by 475.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $132,176.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 3,510 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $154,896.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,183 shares of company stock valued at $4,017,814 over the last three months. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

