Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Has $175,000 Stock Holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,180 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALDX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 751,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 267,571 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $724,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,757,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.29% of the company’s stock.

ALDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 6th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.55.

Shares of ALDX stock opened at $11.91 on Thursday. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $14.62. The stock has a market cap of $462.35 million, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a current ratio of 13.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.37.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.13 per share, with a total value of $4,065,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

