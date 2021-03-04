Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $207,000 in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lincoln National by 7.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,651,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,350,000 after buying an additional 1,114,209 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Lincoln National by 744.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 618,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,100,000 after purchasing an additional 544,963 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lincoln National by 250.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 731,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,930,000 after buying an additional 523,289 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,197,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,925,000 after buying an additional 482,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,304,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,625,000 after buying an additional 434,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lincoln National from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

In other Lincoln National news, insider Wilford H. Fuller sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.77, for a total transaction of $1,319,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 207,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,930,250.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Leon E. Roday sold 5,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $304,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,053 shares of company stock worth $2,574,491 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $58.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $60.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 19.31%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

