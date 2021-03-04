Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 78.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,066 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 58,603 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of F. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Ford Motor by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 49,433,248 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $329,225,000 after buying an additional 15,036,764 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,086,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,832,077,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265,908 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 261.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,002,007 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $87,918,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233,265 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Ford Motor by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,440,583 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $142,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,959,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 1,314.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,489,587 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,561,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark upped their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.78.

NYSE F opened at $12.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.76. The company has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -304.25, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.