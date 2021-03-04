Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $220,000 Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LAD. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Lithia Motors during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LAD opened at $374.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.88. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.74 and a 1 year high of $392.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $352.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $288.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

In other news, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 12,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.28, for a total transaction of $3,709,112.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,465,788.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan O. Cain sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.24, for a total value of $148,302.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,447,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,054 shares of company stock worth $10,729,532. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $312.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Lithia Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.92.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

