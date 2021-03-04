Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Curis during the third quarter valued at about $356,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Curis by 33.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curis during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Arnhold LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curis by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 429,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 13,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Curis in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James E. Dentzer sold 2,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $25,021.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,167.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Curis from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Curis from $4.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Curis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of CRIS stock opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $571.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 3.29. Curis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.62 and a 52-week high of $13.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.83.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation; and Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors.

