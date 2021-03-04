QuarkChain 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $14.47 Million (QKC)

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. During the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. One QuarkChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0140 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $89.73 million and $14.47 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00057490 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $372.31 or 0.00771952 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00008821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00026723 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00032239 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00060805 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.66 or 0.00044901 BTC.

QuarkChain Profile

QKC is a token. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 tokens. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Token Trading

