Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,176 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,435,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,948 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DGX shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.06.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $116.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $73.02 and a 12-month high of $134.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.20. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is presently 34.15%.

Quest Diagnostics declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total value of $138,936.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,981,602.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Guinan sold 81,756 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total transaction of $9,840,969.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,697,673.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

