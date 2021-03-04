QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QuinStreet Inc, is a provider of online direct marketing and media services. The Company offers online messaging, email broadcasting, search engine marketing, and brand management services. It caters to education, financial services, healthcare, advertising, and tourism sectors. QuinStreet, Inc. also operates web portal which offers comprehensive consumer information service and companion insurance brokerage service to self-directed insurance shoppers. The Company vigilantly manages brand and regulatory compliance using proprietary technologies and staff. It does not support or use spyware, spam, or promotions that cheat customers. QuinStreet Inc. is headquartered in Foster City, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

QNST opened at $23.64 on Thursday. QuinStreet has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.07, a P/E/G ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.85 and its 200 day moving average is $18.71.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.15. QuinStreet had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $134.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.83 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that QuinStreet will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 69,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $1,695,296.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,131,407.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 32,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $660,918.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,036,874.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 160,032 shares of company stock valued at $3,644,700. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of QuinStreet by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of QuinStreet by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of QuinStreet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 251,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 48,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in QuinStreet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 107,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 86.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

