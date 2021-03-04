Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Skba Capital Management LLC

Skba Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) by 41.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 210,400 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Radian Group were worth $6,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Radian Group by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,235,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,766,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070,384 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,360,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,100,000 after purchasing an additional 199,331 shares during the period. King Street Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the third quarter worth approximately $44,911,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Radian Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,896,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 66.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,116,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,915,000 after purchasing an additional 846,224 shares during the period. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radian Group stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $21.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,913. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.50. Radian Group Inc. has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $23.72.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. Radian Group had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

RDN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Radian Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Radian Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Radian Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Radian Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

