Rare Infrastructure Ltd Has $107.85 Million Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Rare Infrastructure Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 95.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,755,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 856,281 shares during the quarter. The Southern accounts for 5.0% of Rare Infrastructure Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Rare Infrastructure Ltd owned approximately 0.17% of The Southern worth $107,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 2.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,832,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,563,321,000 after purchasing an additional 822,854 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,750,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,213,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154,842 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 1.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,756,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,785,000 after purchasing an additional 133,195 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 3.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,302,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,285,000 after purchasing an additional 152,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 4.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,373,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,887,000 after purchasing an additional 148,470 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SO. Credit Suisse Group raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank upgraded The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on The Southern in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.27.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $152,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,994 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,362.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $457,800. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

SO stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,939,139. The company has a market cap of $61.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $68.56.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 82.32%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

