Rare Infrastructure Ltd Sells 686,121 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Rare Infrastructure Ltd trimmed its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 99.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 686,121 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy makes up about 0.0% of Rare Infrastructure Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Rare Infrastructure Ltd’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 68,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 8.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.42. 55,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,825,293. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $101.69. The stock has a market cap of $67.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.48.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.28%.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.27.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

