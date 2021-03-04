Raymond James Boosts Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Price Target to C$23.00

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its price target raised by Raymond James to C$23.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an outperform rating on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$19.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perform rating and issued a C$16.50 price objective on shares of Aecon Group in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$20.25.

Shares of TSE:ARE opened at C$19.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58. Aecon Group has a 12 month low of C$10.94 and a 12 month high of C$19.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$17.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.29.

Aecon Group Inc and its subsidiaries provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

