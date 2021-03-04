Raymond James Boosts Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target to C$10.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from C$7.00 to C$10.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.58% from the company’s previous close.

POU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$5.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on Paramount Resources from C$2.50 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Paramount Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Paramount Resources from C$10.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy upgraded Paramount Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paramount Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.25.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Shares of Paramount Resources stock traded down C$0.46 on Thursday, reaching C$10.48. 427,893 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 506,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.75, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.60. The firm has a market cap of C$1.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87. Paramount Resources has a 1-year low of C$0.81 and a 1-year high of C$11.84.

In other news, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 32,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total transaction of C$344,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$129,000.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. The company also invests in public and private corporations.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.