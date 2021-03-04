Raymond James Raises NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Price Target to $3.00

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on NuVista Energy from $1.50 to $2.20 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on NuVista Energy from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on NuVista Energy from $1.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC boosted their price target on NuVista Energy from $1.25 to $2.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on NuVista Energy from $0.80 to $1.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.03.

NuVista Energy stock opened at $1.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.77. NuVista Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1.79.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

