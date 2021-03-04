RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Shares Up 12.9%

RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK)’s stock price shot up 12.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.87 and last traded at $4.72. 1,510,916 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 1,846,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.94 and its 200 day moving average is $1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $169.95 million, a P/E ratio of -8.88 and a beta of 1.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in RealNetworks in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC bought a new position in RealNetworks in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in RealNetworks by 679.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 174,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 152,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC bought a new position in RealNetworks in the 4th quarter worth $2,106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.72% of the company’s stock.

About RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK)

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media applications and services. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

