Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Announces Earnings Results

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.14) by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 163.42% and a negative net margin of 4,340.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($5.91) EPS.

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $129.86 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.63. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $88.17 and a 1 year high of $208.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

RETA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Reata Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.25.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease(CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 diabetic, and focal segmental glomerulosclerosis.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.