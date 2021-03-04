Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Reckitt Benckiser Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

RBGLY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group stock opened at $17.52 on Wednesday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $62.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.